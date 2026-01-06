Premier Paints Slips Into N489,000 Half-Year Loss As Assets Fall To N176m

Premier Paints Plc has reported a weaker financial position and sustained operating losses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, according to its unaudited financial statements released on the Nigerian Exchange.

The company’s total assets declined to N176.09 million as at June 30, 2024, from N186.67 million recorded at the end of December 2023. The contraction was driven largely by a sharp reduction in current assets, which fell to N1.87 million from N7.62 million.

Inventories declined to N0.88 million from N4.35 million, while cash and cash equivalents dropped to N0.74 million from N1.98 million, reflecting tighter liquidity conditions.

Non-current assets, represented mainly by property, plant and equipment, stood at N174.22 million, slightly lower than N179.05 million recorded at the end of the previous financial year.

On the liabilities side, total liabilities reduced marginally to N395.78 million from N403.35 million. Current liabilities remained elevated at N386.22 million, largely comprising trade and other payables of N204.58 million and interestbearing loans and borrowings of N180.59 million.