Premier League: West-Ham 0-1 Everton

Everton defeated West Ham United 1-0 at London Stadium on Sunday, October 29, continuing the team’s dismal play.

Six minutes after halftime, Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the game’s lone goal his sixth versus the east Londoners in eleven games and his second career victory at London Stadium proving to be once again the bane of the Hammers.

Following back-to-back losses in the Premier League at Aston Villa and the UEFA Europa League against Olympiacos, the Irons have now dropped three straight games for the first time this year.

Before kick-off, Sir Geoff Hurst and the two managers laid wreaths in honour of two individuals who had passed away: longtime Everton Chairman and ardent supporter Bill Kenwright CBE, and fellow 1966 FIFA World Cup champion Sir Bobby Charlton.

Thankfully, the intense downpour that had been plaguing London Stadium had cleared up in time for the event.

Once the game began, though, the temperature quickly began to drop again, and, for the most part, the first half’s quality matched that of the weather.

Mohamed Kudus had a strong debut for his Premier League debut, helping West Ham get off to a stronger start.

Michail Antonio was set up by him early on, but the No. 9 was squeezed out. Shortly after, Jordan Pickford moved to intercept Paquetá’s pass while Jarrod Bowen was in the background.

After Paquetá had slipped by Nathan Patterson halfway through, the same duo linked up once more, but Bowen’s shot was missed.

Then Everton, who had mostly sat deep and in form, increased their own attacking production after Pickford and Kudus were booked. Following a corner, Bowen stopped James Tarkowski’s header.

Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Amadou Onana subsequently attempted shots that went over Alphonse Areola’s crossbar.

And their improvement continued after the break as, after Bowen had headed over, Calvert-Lewin put the visitors in front, collecting Harrison’s pass, turning away from Zouma and Aguerd and firing low into the bottom left-hand corner.

It could have got worse before the hour-mark, too, but Areola made a superb save low to his left to deny Doucouré after the Malian had burst onto Calvert-Lewin’s flick-on.

West Ham introduced Saïd Benrahma but to little effect. Instead, Everton continued to threaten on the break, with McNeil testing Areola from range.

Tomáš Souček was sent on next, then Danny Ings, but still the hosts struggled to create anything clear-cut, aside from a wayward Aguerd cross that Pickford was forced to tip over.

Instead, both Paquetá and Álvarez were shown yellow cards that will see them suspended for next weekend’s trip to Brentford.

Benrahma did belatedly go close with a rasping volley which Pickford pushed aside but, as the sun came out, defeat was confirmed by referee Stuart Attwell’s full-time whistle.