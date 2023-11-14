Premier League To Make Huge Changes To VAR

Due to the consistent glitch experience this season with the use of VAR, discussions are said to be underway about introducing semi-automated offsides into the Premier League as of next season.

Football lawmakers have been discussing what changes could be made to overhaul the current VAR system, which is coming under increasing pressure every week following a host of controversial decisions.

The technology for semi-automated offsides had first been used in the World Cup and seemed to work fairly seamlessly before it was introduced in the Champions League.

We saw it in action during our 4-1 win over PSG at St James’ Park, as Dan Burn’s initially disallowed goal showed Bruno Guimaraes was actually behind the defender when the technology was used. A Newcastle Official noted.

It will still have to go under a number of tests before potentially being brought into the Premier League and may not be ready for the upcoming season, but it is surely a step in the right direction after some regrettable decisions this year.