Premier League Reduces Everton’s 10-Point Deduction To Six

Everton has regained four points in its latest bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Following an appeal, Everton’s 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), has been reduced to six.

Recall that on November 17, the Toffees were sanctioned by an independent commission, after being found to have exceeded permitted losses by £19.5m over an assessment period ending with the 2021/2022 season.

But the Merseyside club decided to appeal the decision at the start of February.

The reduction of their punishment means that Everton will now be on 25 points, moving them up to 15th and five points above the bottom three.

“The club is also particularly pleased with the Appeal Board’s decision to overturn the original Commission’s finding that the club failed to act in utmost good faith.

“That decision, along with reducing the points deduction, was an incredibly important point of principle for the club on appeal. The Club, therefore, feels vindicated in pursuing its appeal,” an Everton statement read in part.