Premier League: Man Utd Scores Bournemouth 4-1

Manchester United secured their second consecutive win in the Premier League Summer Series, defeating Bournemouth 4–1 in a pre-season clash at a rain-soaked Soldier Field in Chicago on Wednesday.

Goals from Rasmus Højlund, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo, and teenage prospect Ethan Williams sealed a dominant performance for Ruben Amorim’s side.

United, who kicked off their U.S. tour with a 2–1 win over West Ham on Saturday, took early control of the match, with Højlund opening the scoring in the 8th minute.

READ MORE

Patrick Dorgu delivered a teasing cross from the left, which Denmark international Rasmus Højlund met with a perfectly timed run and glancing header to beat Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Dorgu added his name to the scoresheet in the 25th minute, racing onto a quick lofted free-kick from Mason Mount, powering into the box, and calmly slotting the ball beneath the onrushing Petrovic.

Amad Diallo extended United’s lead early in the second half, bundling home a scrappy third in the 53rd minute, before manager Ruben Amorim made sweeping changes—introducing nine substitutes with 20 minutes remaining.

Ethan Williams, introduced as a substitute, wasted no time making his mark—slotting a precise low effort into the bottom corner just two minutes after entering the pitch to extend United’s lead to 4–0.