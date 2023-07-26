Man United To Spend More Than €70m For Rasmus Hojlund

Premier League giants, Manchester United are heavily rumoured to be preparing a hefty bid for Rasmus Hojlund, the young Atalanta sensation.

The Red Devils are said to be prepared to put a whopping sum of €70 million on the table, with the prospect of additional bonuses driving the total close to the €75 million threshold.

According to reliable sources, the Italian side Atalanta deems United’s offer fair and is ready to give the go-ahead for the Danish starlet’s transfer.

Although discussions about a hefty €85m asking price have circulated, such claims are seen as without basis.

An agreement on personal terms between Hojland and Man Utd has been reached, and the striker has expressed a clear desire to join the English. club.

Identifying the need for a top-class striker as paramount, United has been active in this summer’s transfer market.

They had initially set their gaze on Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. However, acknowledging the exorbitant transfer fees associated with these players, the Red Devils redirected their efforts towards Hojland.

Labelled as the ‘new Erling Haaland’, Hojland has been in sparkling form in 2023, marking his place as one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

Having reached the age of 20 only in February, the Dane has already notched up 15 goals for both club and country this year.

Hojland’s physicality, standing at 6ft 4in, coupled with his expert ball control, has drawn comparisons to Haaland.

Renowned for his strength and ability to dribble, Hojland’s talent has attracted praise from none other than his coach at Atalanta, Gian Piero Gasperini.

Gasparini once compared Hojland’s remarkable intensity and technical quality to his own.

However, the coach added that the young player’s potential is vast, underscoring his striking similarity to Haaland in terms of both physicality and pace.

In addition to securing Hojland’s services, United is also expected to complete the transfer of midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina for a reported €30 million.