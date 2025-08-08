Premier League Ends Partnership With LGBTQ+ Stonewall

The Premier League has said it will no longer take part in the Rainbow Laces campaign after ending its partnership with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall.

The charity and the Premier League began working together in 2014 to “Help further promote LGBT+ equality in football”.

The decision reflects a change in the league’s approach to promoting inclusion, with plans underway to introduce a new initiative during LGBTQ+ History Month in February.

Players in the top-flight sported rainbow-themed laces, while captains wore rainbow armbands as a visible show of solidarity with gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender communities in football.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday that the move reflects a strategic shift. However, BBC sources noted that the Premier League remains committed to tackling discrimination, with educational resources and continued support for clubs still in place.

A spokesperson for Stonewall said, “Rainbow Laces has benefited from a wide range of partners with a natural ebb and flow reflecting cultural and sporting changes. The campaign has reached more diverse audiences, especially through the growing women’s game.”

Launched in 2013, the Rainbow Laces campaign once enjoyed the backing of every Premier League club.

However, in recent years, support for the campaign has appeared to decline. Last season, Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy opted out of wearing the rainbow armband, citing religious beliefs, while Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi replaced it with one bearing the message “I love Jesus.”

Reports also suggested that Manchester United dropped plans for an LGBTQ+ support jacket after a player refused to wear it.