Premier League Clubs Keep Close Watch On Awoniyi

The future of Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, at Nottingham Forest is attracting growing interest from clubs within and outside the Premier League, New Telegraph has learnt.

At least two top-flight English clubs, as well as several teams in the Championship, are monitoring developments around the striker, who has struggled for regular action this season.

Reports from Europe also indicate that the 28-year-old may be on the radar of Werder Bremen, raising the possibility of a return to the Bundesliga. Awoniyi joined Forest from Union Berlin in 2022 and was initially one of the club’s key players.

However, a series of injuries has limited his involvement this term, restricting him to just four appearances.

Despite his reduced playing time, Forest are under no immediate pressure to make a decision, as the forward is contracted to the club until June 2027. His current market value is estimated at €14 million.