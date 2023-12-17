Premier League: Arsenal, West Ham, Aston Villa Win Big

It was a good afternoon for three clubs that featured in the Premier League games which were played between 3 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, December 17.

Starting with the Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium, coach Mikel Arteta would be licking his lips for a perfect execution of his game plans as Arsenal beat resilient Brighton 2-0 to the delight of the home fans.

After a barren first half, Arsenal came out smoking in the second half as Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 53rd minute.

As Brighton continued to seek a way back into the game, Kai Havertz reaffirmed to the Gunners fans that he deserves a place in Arteta’s squad as he sealed the win in the 87th minute.

The 2-0 win has returned Arsenal to the top of the Premier League table with 39 points in 17 games, pending the outcome of the game between Liverpool and Manchester United. If Liverpool loses the game, Arsenal will remain on top, but if Liverpool wins, they will overtake the Gunners with a point gap.

At Gtech Community Stadium, two red cards were recorded, one each for Brentford and Aston Villa but it was the visitors that prevailed after the tense game.

Brentford’s Keane Lewis-Potter opened the scoring for the hosts in the 45th minute as they ended the first half with a slim lead.

In the second half, it became Aston Villa’s show especially after Brentford’s Ben Mee was red carded. Six minutes after the red card, Alberto Moreno grabbed the equalizer for the visitors.

In the 85th minute, Ollie Watkins silenced the home fans by giving Aston Villa the lead for the first time in the game. Unfortunately, that goal became the match-winner as the game ended 2-1 in favour of Aston Villa.

The win has pushed Aston Villa to the second spot on the league table with 38 points in 17 games, a point below Arsenal. However, Villa could drop to the third spot if Liverpool beat Manchester United tonight.

At the London Stadium, it was an easy win for West Ham United over Wolves as Mohammed Kudus continued to affirm himself as the club’s talisman. Kudus scored two goals in the space of ten minutes (22nd, and 32nd minutes) in the first half before Jarrod Bowen sealed the 3-0 win for West Ham United in the 74th minute. The win has pushed West Ham to the 7th spot on the league table with 27 points in 17 games. Wolves are left at the 13th spot with 19 points in 17 games.