Premier Disability Conference Advocates For Financial, Employment, Healthcare Inclusion

Nigeria’s premier Disability Inclusion Conference, AbilityX 1.0, is calling for long-term inclusion of persons with disabilities across financial services, employability, entrepreneurship, healthcare, media, hospitality, and data-driven policy.

Scheduled for December 2, 2025, at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, AbilityX 1.0 is convened by Project Enable Africa (PEA) in partnership with Jobberman Nigeria, as part of activities marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The conference, themed “The Future of Disability Inclusion in Nigeria,” aims to move beyond advocacy towards actionable strategies for inclusion.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Mr. Olalekan Owonikoko, Executive Director of Project Enable Africa, said, “AbilityX is about ensuring persons with disabilities are not just beneficiaries of inclusion but active architects of Africa’s inclusive future.

This conference will explore the intersection of disability, data, technology, and the future of work, showcasing policy innovations, inclusive digital solutions, and emerging assistive technologies.”

AbilityX 1.0 will feature leading voices across sectors addressing critical areas for long-term disability inclusion, including financial empowerment, employment, entrepreneurship, healthcare, inclusive media, hospitality, and data-driven policy. Confirmed speakers include Dr. Kola Olugbodi, CEO of Background Check International; Temi Dalley, Group Executive, Sterling Financial Holdings; Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Sport; Oluseun Onigbinde, CEO of BudgIT; Cosmas Okoli, CEO of MAARDEC; and other distinguished leaders.

For Jobberman Nigeria, the partnership reflects a commitment to promoting inclusive growth. Olamide Adeyeye, Country Head of Programmes at Jobberman, said, “We are excited to partner with Project Enable Africa in advancing inclusion as we collectively reimagine the future of work for marginalized populations, especially persons with disabilities.”

The conference will also present the AbilityX Impact Award, recognising organisations and individuals breaking barriers and advancing disability inclusion. AbilityX 1.0 represents the evolution of PEA’s six-year Disability Inclusion and Leadership (DIAL) Forum, transforming a traditional dialogue platform into a multi-stakeholder, innovation-driven ecosystem dedicated to advancing disability inclusion in Africa.