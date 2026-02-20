Premature Restrictions On Movement Plot By APC To Rig FCT Elections – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plot to rig the Area Council elections.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a post on X, said the decision to impose restrictions on movement a day before the election is a move to suppress voter turnout.

“While some restrictions on movements on election day may be justified, the conventional practice is for such restrictions to commence at midnight on election day,” Abdullahi stated.

He expressed concern by the decision of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike to impose a curfew on the terry from 8pm on Friday.

“The ADC will therefore like to register our strong objections to this premature restrictions on movement,” he said, adding that elections must be conducted in an atmosphere that is not only safe but also visibly free and open to all eligible voters.

“Abuja residents must be able to travel safely to their polling units, remain there until the voting process is concluded, and return home without fear of harassment, obstruction, or arbitrary restriction of movement,” he asserted.