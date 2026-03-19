Premature Menopause Raises Long-Term Heart Risk –Study

A large US study has found that women who experience natural menopause before age 40 face about a 40 per cent higher lifetime risk of coronary heart disease compared with those who reach menopause later.

Published in ‘JAMA Cardiology,’ the research followed more than 10,000 postmenopausal Black and white women for decades, tracking over 1,000 coronary heart disease events, including fatal and nonfatal heart attacks.

Even after adjusting for major risk factors such as smoking, obesity, hypertension and diabetes, premature menopause remained strongly associated with increased risk—41 per cent higher among Black women and 39 per cent higher among white women.

The study also revealed disparities: premature menopause was three times more common in Black women (15.5 per cent) than in white women (4.8 per cent), likely reflecting a mix of social, environmental and health-related factors rather than biology alone.

Researchers say menopause—defined as one year after a woman’s last menstrual period—marks a critical window for assessing long-term cardiovascular risk. Hormonal changes, particularly declining estrogen, can raise cholesterol and blood pressure.