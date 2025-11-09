Premarital S3x Key To Compatibility – Sarah Martins

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has rejected the traditional expectation that couples need to abstain from s3x until marriage.

In an Instagram video, Martins challenged a popular pastoral analogy that compares men who seek premarital s3x to bicycles while advising women to wait for a Bentley, representing true commitment.

Dismissing the claim, she defined s3xual compatibility as an essential element of informed decision-making before marriage, not a moral lapse.

She described herself as deeply loyal in relationships, fully committed once involved, with no inclination to cheat or play games.

According to Martins, it makes no sense to enter a lifelong partnership without knowing whether her partner can meet her needs, including s3xually.

Martins dismissed the idea that making a man wait ensures his loyalty or proves a woman’s virtue.

Sarah said: ‘’So a pastor said ‘’any man that asks you to sleep with him before marriage is a bicycle and that we should wait for our Bentley’.

“My question is ‘what if I am the one that is the Bicycle and the man is the Bentley? because I am a girl’s girl, a lover girl, a girl that doesn’t like to cheat on a man. When I am in, I am in. I do not know how to play games. It is me versus my man and I. So why do you think I will blindly enter into a relationship or marriage without confirming the strength of my man or if he is actually a man down there before I finally say I do? Because I do not intend to start sneaking around after being married to my man.

“It is okay for me to get to know this man in and out, s*x inclusive before I finally get to settle down with him.

“Making a man wait so long doesn’t guarantee a relationship or starving a man does not guarantee you being a good girl”.