Pregnant Women To Enjoy Free Transport Services – FG

The Federal Government through the National Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) has disclosed a move to provide free emergency transportation services to 1.7 million pregnant rural dwellers in the country.

The Head of Management of the National Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), Nasir Yakubu made this known on Friday.

He said this would be achieved and carried out under the World Bank-assisted NEMSAS through the State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System, (SEMSAS), across the 15 selected impact project states by December 2025.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu’s drive in accelerating Nigeria towards achieving universal health coverage. Through the last mile, access to quality health care is envisaged to be actualized through a sector-wide approach program.

“This program is themed on Nigeria’s health sector renewal investment initiatives championed by the Coordinating Minister of Health.

“Crucial to this strategy is a need to ensure access to appropriate, effective, efficient, and timely emergency transport for rural dwellers who bear the brunt from observed limited access to health care through evidence-based emergency service programs.

“One of the goals of this program is to drive demand for, and improve access to timely, effective, and efficient Rural emergency services and maternal transportation for 1.7 million pregnant rural dwellers in 15 Selected impact project states by December 2025.”

