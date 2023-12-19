Pregnant Woman, Police Officers, Others Abducted In Taraba

The traditional ruler of Pupule in Yoro Local Government Area of Taraba State, Alhaji Umaru Abubakar Nyala, has been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen.

During the community attack, the gunmen were said to have also abducted a pregnant woman and two police officers alongside Alhaji Nyala.

According to sources within the community, the assailants arrived in Pupule around 2:00 am on Tuesday with gunshots causing panic and hindering any immediate resistance.

READ ALSO:

Two Policemen, One Pregnant woman, Others Abducted In Taraba

Again, Boat Mishap Claims Over 20 Lives In Taraba

Gunmen Kidnap Six Persons In Taraba Community

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Usman Abdullahi who confirmed the attack said: “It has been confirmed that a district head and fifteen others have been kidnapped.

“Notably, the kidnapped individuals include two policemen an inspector and a sergeant both residing within the community.”