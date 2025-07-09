Pregnant UNIPORT Student Burns Boyfriend To Death, Police Launch Investigation

A pregnant 300-level student of the University of Port Harcourt, identified as Cynthia Chukwundah, has allegedly set ablaze her 32-year-old boyfriend, the father of her unborn child, Sunny Amadi.

The tragedy has put residents of the university community, Choba, Rivers State, in a mourning mood. Police spokesperson in Rivers State, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday.

Though the actual circumstances that led to the incident are sketchy, some eyewitnesses in the neighbourhood suggested that it could be as a result of an argument between the two lovers.

According to residents, Cynthia, who fled the scene immediately after committing the crime, was later arrested by the police.

The deceased, Amadi, died shortly after he was rushed by residents to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for treatment.

Explaining the details of the tragic incident, Iringe-Koko said, “The Rivers State Police Command is aware of and deeply concerned about the report depicting a fire incident that occurred at No. 11B Okoro Street, Choba, Port Harcourt.

“The probable cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained, and a thorough investigation has been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further developments will be made public as more information becomes available.”