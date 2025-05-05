Preferred Finance Company Limited Inaugurated To Boost Inclusive Growth

Share

Preferred Finance Company Limited (PFCL) has officially opened its doors in Abuja, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s financial sector and signaling a new era of inclusive financial services for underserved communities.

The grand opening, held at Infinity House in Area 3, was graced by prominent dignitaries including government officials, financial regulators, industry captains, and faith leaders.

The highlight of the event was a keynote address delivered by Dr. Nurudeen Abubakar Zauro, Technical Advisor to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion and Head of the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI).

In his address, Zauro commended PFCL’s leadership and described the launch as “a bold beacon of the Nigeria we are determined to build— a nation where prosperity is democratized and opportunities are unlocked for all.”

He emphasized the administration’s commitment to a $1 trillion economy by 2030, grounded in inclusion, innovation, productivity, and resilience.

According to him, PFCL’s mission aligns with the national push for economic empowerment and financial inclusion under the Aso Accord.

Welcoming guests, Dr. Olasehinde Olakunle Sunday, Founder and CEO of PFCL, expressed gratitude and described the company’s journey as one rooted in faith, vision, and strategic expansion.

