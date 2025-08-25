Predators On The Pulpits

Weird cleansing practices by ‘prophets’ scarring children, destroying families

Amend laws to impose harsher punishments on perpetrators, says Ubani

Parents who give approval for such ‘deliverance’ must be arrested, prosecuted also – Ejiofor

Abuse of children in name of cleansing not biblical; it’s rooted more in manipulation’

Nigerians were horrified last week by a viral video showing a pastor and his followers flogging and torturing children in the name of ‘cleansing’. The disturbing clip revealed children being hurled into the air and caught by adults, supposedly to ‘deliver them from evil spirits’. Isioma Madike, in this report, takes a look at the diabolical practices and the havoc such continues to wreak in many homes.

Sadly, the Port Harcourt incident is not an isolated case. In some communities, children are branded witches and wizards or blamed for misfortunes, leaving them traumatised and stigmatised for life. The preachers often organise crusades charming their audience with promises of healing for those under demonic attacks, and to cast out demons.

Some of the churches in this bracket typically brainwash their devotees with such things as “END OF THE WICKED,” “ESCAPE ROOT” and “The COVEN”. They also have books like “The Seat of Satan Exposed”, “Unveiling the Mystery of Witchcraft”, and other such inscriptions.

However, part of what they preach to feeble minds include but not limited to: “If a child under the age of two screams in the night, cries and is always feverish with deteriorating health, he or she is a servant of Satan.”

Incidentally, that is a common phenomenon in many rustic Nigerian communities where malaria epidemic is a commonplace.

Years back, it was the aged, who were accused of witchcraft, causing unheard-of atrocities. They were abused, neglected or killed openly. At that time, no child was ever accused of being a witch or wizard. But after some films, music and pulpit theology laced with fear of witchcraft and how children have taken over the witch world, the fate of many children changed for the worst.

Such helpless children continue to dot the streets, taking refuge in abandoned structures and becoming prey to human traffickers and ritual killers. Even in the face of this inhuman treatment, the government, according to some opinions, continues to sweep such cruelty on children under the carpet.

For too long, many of these children and older women have been victimised due to witchcraft accusations engineered by these prophets. This deep-rooted practice has led to untold suffering, discrimination, and violence.

The tragic case in Akwa Ibom, a few years ago, is just one of the heart-wrenching examples of the dire consequences of witchcraft accusations. In the Akwa Ibom episodes, families were torn apart, with children brutally beaten to death after being accused of witchcraft.

The victims face brutal attacks, displacement, and social exclusion. Such acts, according to lawyers, are in stark contrast to the values of justice, human dignity, and equality.

Dr Monday Ubani (SAN), while reacting to the recent viral video and recurring reports of floggings and branding of children and women as witches and wizards in churches across Nigeria, said such barbaric acts, have once again exposed a disturbing practice that violates both “our laws and our humanity”.

Branding children or women as witches, he further said, leads to stigmatisation, rejection, violence, and in some cases, death. These acts, according to the human rights advocate, constitute criminal offences, including assault, battery, defamation, and child abuse.

He added that they also breach Nigeria’s obligations under international conventions like the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

He said: “While the Constitution protects freedom of religion, that freedom cannot be a shield for cruelty and exploitation. Religious leaders and institutions that promote or tolerate such practices must be held accountable.

“In a recent case in Rivers State, children were flogged and tossed in the air under the guise of deliverance. Such inhumane acts are neither scriptural nor defensible, and they offend the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantees the right to dignity and prohibits torture or degrading treatment.

“The Child Rights Act, 2003 also forbids subjecting children to abuse, neglect, or inhuman treatment.”

Ubani recommended enforcement of existing laws, to empower arrest and prosecution of offenders, including religious leaders involved in abuse.

There should also be public enlightenment to educate communities that are branding women and children as witches, which is unlawful, retrogressive, and unacceptable.

“I’d suggest an oversight of religious practices to strengthen regulation and to ensure that places of worship do not become centres of abuse. Also, there should be support for victims like providing rehabilitation and counselling for affected children and women.

“More importantly, there should be stiffer penalties by amending laws to impose harsher punishments on perpetrators. Nigeria cannot progress while tolerating the abuse of its most vulnerable, women and children, in the name of religion.

“These practices are barbaric, unlawful, and must be eradicated. I call on the government, law enforcement agents, civil society, and every Nigerian of good conscience to rise against this evil. Protecting our children and women is not optional; it is both a legal obligation and a moral imperative,” he added.

A Constitutional Lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Nkereuwem Udofia Akpan, while aligning with Ubani on prosecution of culprits, said that the conduct of some of these so-called men of God are repressible, cruel and inhumane.

The Bible, he added, teaches believers to care, protect and nurture children.

“Under the Child Rights Act, both the parents of these children and the so-called ‘pastors’ have serious questions to answer.

“The Child Rights Act enjoins us to put the best interests of the child first in every decision taken and the health, wellbeing and general welfare of the child shall be given priority at all times.

“Look at section 14 of the Child Rights Act; it talks about the right to parental care, protection and maintenance.

“It may be true that the law does not explicitly prohibit beating as a form of punishment, the legality of physical discipline of children is nuanced and varies depending on the context.”

He added: “Ordinarily the general powers of the Police to investigate and prosecute crime are contained in Section 4 of the Police Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“If you add those to the specific prosecutorial powers vested in the Attorney-General of the Federation under section 174 (1)-(3) of the 1999 Constitution, then you will come to the inescapable conclusion that the so-called ‘imbecile’, who calls himself a pastor and his accomplices are already in hot water.

“I call on the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to direct the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the Federal Ministry of justice to call for the file and take over the prosecution of this case,” Akpan further said.

Former DSS Director, Mike Ejiofor, attributes the ‘madness’ as seen in the Port Harcourt viral video to stark illiteracy and religious parasitism.

“You know Nigerians, out of desperation and suffering, fall into religion, usually to enable them to escape reality. Anybody, educated or sane, who believes that cleansing is done by flogging, is ‘mad’.

“Yes, I support the lawyers, who said that they have to be subjected to the law. Luckily, the man has been arrested by the Police.

“And based on what I was saying on illiteracy, the parents of those kids gave approval. The right thing to do now is to prosecute them without further delay to teach their likes a lesson.

“It can’t be the pastor alone; the parents, who came out to say that they approved of such acts, are also to be arrested and prosecuted along with the self-acclaimed prophet.

“Nobody can sweep this under the carpet because the video has gone viral and everyone is interested in it. Every Nigerian wants to know the outcome of the issue.

“A lot of people are following up; you know with the social media influence, the case has become one of public concern,” Ejiofor said.

Pastors have also been reacting. The Aba based Abia State Overseer of Bible Standard Church, Pastor Obong Akpaekong, told this reporter that flogging and torturing of children, even adults purportedly to remove evil spirit and witchcraft power from them is not biblical but evil and demonic.

Akpaekong said from the Old Testament to the New Testament, there’s no trace or justification for such action. It was not practised in the synagogues nor was it in the early Church founded by the disciples of Jesus Christ, he added.

He said: “No amount of torture, starving or flogging can remove the seed of witchcraft or other demonic possessions from a child.

“Pastors should prayerfully cast out evil spirits including witchcraft from children that are brought to the church for that purpose.

“The word of God does not support injuring children or others and subjecting them to any bodily afflictions in the course of ministering deliverance. Apostle Paul told the Ephesian church, ‘Fathers do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord.’

“The same admonition, which he gave to the Colossian church, has provided a standard for child upbringing, deliverance and development. Jesus also said that children be brought to him and not be driven from him.

“So, every child that is taken to the church should enjoy the peace that Jesus gives and not flogging, torture, thirst or starvation.

“Many strange things are happening today in the Church in fulfillment of the scriptures that ‘in the last days perilous times shall come.’

“A lot of unemployed men and women that do not have the calling of God have opened churches that are mere money-making spots.

“Many of them are healing homes, so-called. In these enclaves, the ‘prophets’ tell their victims’ lots of heart-rending lies, give a price-tag to prayers, and commit immorality with those patronising them.

“There is a universal biblical standard for identifying true or fake prophecies. If a man or woman prophesises on any matter and the prophecy is not fulfilled, it did not come from God.

“This is the position of the Church the world over for the authenticity or otherwise of prophecy.

“It is difficult to checkmate the liar-prophets because the Nigerian Constitution allows for freedom of worship. Prophecy is a pattern of worship.

“However, one way to ease out or reduce the level of false prophecy is for people to stop patronising the self-styled prophets. It is easy to identify them.

“Their spots bear strange names. Most of them wear priestly robes. Exchange of money for service is their stock in trade.

“Church-based associations like Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) should hunt for them and flush them out.

“In terms of regulation, certificates issued to them by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), should be withdrawn once such unbecoming practices are reported about them.”

Rev. Emma Akwudiunor, Founder, Rescue Souls Church, Abuja, said he was heartbroken watching the recent shocking video, saying “It’s only in Nigerian society one sees people who are not even born again claim to be prophets or pastors.

“All these evil practices are not biblical; they are doctrines made by a set of men who are called ‘founders or GOs’.

“Such doctrines encompass the fundamental principles and beliefs; it forms the basis of their faith and is considered non-negotiable.

“Doctrine has overwhelmed the biblical studies and principal teaching. So, these unprincipled practices are not of God, they are man-made materials.

“The Bible is clear on the issue of prophecies. It frequently warns against false prophecies and teachings, particularly in the new testament, Matthew 7:15, which describes them as ‘ravenous wolves in sheep’s clothing’; they are very destructive.

“They destroy homes simply because people lack what the Bible calls ‘spirit of discernment’ and manipulate and control emotions for selfish gratification. If the church does not purge itself of wolves in sheep’s clothing, the world will continue to mock our faith.

“We owe it to our children, our families, and our God to take a stand.”

The Covenant Soldiers for Christ Ministry’s Chaplain (Apostle), Dadee Robinson, said that Scripture teaches that children are gifts from God and that flogging or humiliating children in the name of deliverance is not ministry; it is child abuse dressed up in religious language.

The practice, he also said, has nothing to do with Christianity.

“These abuses do not originate from the Bible. Instead, they stem from a mixture of superstition, fear of witchcraft, and exploitation by self-proclaimed prophets.

“In the Bible, Jesus cast out demons with authority by His word, never by violence or theatrics.

“The so-called ‘cleansing’ we see today is a distortion of faith, rooted more in manipulation than in truth. Alongside these abuses is another menace: false prophecies.

“Many so-called revelations have torn families’ apart, sowed suspicion, and destroyed homes.

“True prophecy, according to 1Corinthians 14:3, is meant to edify, encourage, and comfort. Any ‘prophecy’ that produces fear, division, or harm is not from God.

“Sadly, many are nothing more than lies spoken for personal gain.

“Religious freedom is sacred, but freedom without responsibility becomes chaos. Just as the governments regulate medicine to prevent quack doctors, they must regulate religious practices that endanger lives.

“When churches become places of trauma rather than healing, society has both a moral and legal duty to intervene. Above all, the genuine body of Christ must not remain silent.

“We must condemn these abuses, protect the vulnerable, and show the world that Christianity is about love, restoration, and truth—not fear, manipulation, or violence.”

For a clinical psychologist, Amaka Egwu, human psychology is prone to various cognitive biases, such as confirmation bias, where individuals favour information that confirms their existing beliefs.

This, she said, can make them more susceptible to accepting false teachings that align with their views.

False prophets, she added, often use emotional rhetoric and charismatic personalities to draw people in. They may exploit fears, hopes, or desires, making their messages seem more compelling and relatable, Egwu added.