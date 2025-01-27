Precise Lighting Secures N3.5bn Commercial Paper Programme On FMDQ

Share

In a landmark move, the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited Exchange’s Board Listings and Markets Committee has approved the registration of Precise Lighting Limited’s ₦3.50 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme, unlocking new financing opportunities for the retailer of premium LED lighting solutions.

As a trailblazer in the lighting industry, Precise Lighting is renowned for its energy-efficient and aesthetically sophisticated indoor and outdoor LED products.

With this CP Programme, backed by Afrinvest Capital Limited, the company is set to tap into short-term funding opportunities within the Nigerian capital market, strengthening its financial flexibility and supporting its ambitious growth trajectory.

Stephen Onaola, CEO of Precise Lighting, hailed the development as a pivotal step in the company’s evolution. “The approval of our ₦3.50 billion CP Programme marks a significant milestone in our journey toward financial diversification and operational excellence.

For over a decade, we have redefined the way Nigerians illuminate their homes and businesses, and this initiative enables us to sustain our growth and deepen our market presence,” he remarked.

Mr. Onaola also extended his gratitude to FMDQ Exchange for fostering a transparent and dynamic marketplace and to Afrinvest Capital for its unwavering support.

He said: “This milestone not only reflects our financial strength but also reinforces our commitment to building enduring partnerships with investors who share our vision of delivering quality, innovation, and inspiration.”

Afrinvest Capital Limited’s Managing Director, Suru Daniels, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the strategic foresight and operational resilience demonstrated by Precise Lighting.

He said: “The registration of this CP Programme highlights the company’s strong fundamentals and aligns with FMDQ Exchange’s mission to provide an efficient and transparent platform for capital market transactions.

This initiative sets the stage for Precise Lighting to further solidify its industry leadership while meeting its short-term financing needs.”

The inclusion of this CP Programme on FMDQ Exchange reaffirms the Exchange’s role as a pivotal driver of market efficiency and accessibility. Securities listed on the platform benefit from global visibility, governance, credible price formation, and enhanced investor confidence, bolstered by FMDQ’s comprehensive Securities Admission Service.

