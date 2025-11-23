The Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to producing skilled, morally upright, and critical-thinking graduates who will be solutions to societal problems. Speaking at the university’s fourth convocation ceremony, Oke emphasized that PCU is dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation, encouraging students to become job creators through research driven learning and entrepreneurial development.

“We produce skillful, talented professional graduates who will be employers of labor, job creators, and not people who will just carry certificates looking for jobs,” Oke said. “We train students who are fully equipped to succeed, not to carry certificates and look for jobs.” Oke highlighted PCU’s emphasis on academic excellence, moral values, and entrepreneurship, noting that students are encouraged to register companies and practice their own businesses while still in university. “Here in PCU, we don’t play with academia; we insist on getting the best lecturers to teach our children,” Oke said. “We encourage our students to register a company while they are still in the university and begin to practice how they are going to establish their own businesses.” The Chancellor also revealed that PCU has received approval to commence postgraduate studies in various courses, reflecting the institution’s maturity as a training ground for high-level manpower.

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, PCU, Bishop Professor Dapo Asaju, encouraged parents to send their children to Christian faithbased institutions for a solid spiritual foundation and total education. Asaju said: “PCU has continued to give a solid spiritual foundation of righteousness to their students, trained to become corruption-free, empathetic, and good future leaders.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Timothy Olubisi Adejumo, urged graduands to be ambassadors of PCU, displaying integrity, righteousness, and innovation to address global challenges. “The 2025 Trailblazers set, be ambassadors of Precious Cornerstone University by displaying integrity always, righteousness, and always use your innovation to produce answers to world-challenging questions,” Adejumo said.

Apostle Joshua Selman, founder of Eternity Network International (Koinonia Global), delivered the convocation lecture, emphasizing the need for graduates to commit to contributing to global advancement. “Graduation should not signal arrival but evolution. Move from the mentality of ‘I have arrived’ to ‘I am evolving, ’” Selman said. “We live in an era where artificial intelligence can write legal briefs in seconds. A university degree is no longer enough. Your degree proves you can learn; now prove that you can adapt.” Selman also warned about the moral implications of rapid technological advancement, citing the manipulation of digital content and the rise of cybercrime. “Skill without integrity is hollow. Our values of honesty and transparency are fast eroding. We must restore ethical standards if we want a sustainable nation,” he said.

The overall graduating student, Eniola Kolawole Lawal of the Computer Science Department, finished with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.84. Fourteen graduates of the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, emerged with First Class Honours among a total of 143 across various disciplines