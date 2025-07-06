Preachers no longer preach Christ but motivation – Odukale

Rev Toyin Hassan Odukale a senior associate at Professor A.B Kasunmus Chambers and also a minister of the gospel. In this Interview with ADEYEMI LAHANMI, Odukale talks about ‘CHRISTILOGY’, the message coming from the pulpit today, staying grounded in true biblical teachings, and how music affects our worship.

Living in a contemporary world today, has the message from our pulpit changed?

In general, it has changed in the last decade. Now the message is about prosperity and its likes. We have churches that are preaching Christology. That means preaching about the live application of the Bible. How you handle success and the challenges of life. Pastors like Pastor Poju Oyemade and Sam Adeyemi preach the application of the Bible and its essence.

What has been the most significant difference in this? You are coming from the traditional Orthodox setting and dovetail into the contemporary aspect. How do you achieve the balance?

The truth is that you need a bit of both because you still have to preach Christ but, the danger here is while preaching with the application is that the preacher might end up being a motivational speaker.

These are concerns today that the word has become more of motivational speaking rather than preaching the truth about Christ.

There are churches with different messages. Some of them are preaching what people want to hear. As I said, we have Pastor Poju who is preaching some things, and we have some preaching Christ.

Don’t forget we are living in a society where there is a lot of poverty and people are aspiring for so many things. They also believe in witchcraft. People are preaching to those needs and they believe if their message is crafted towards that need people will come to their church. Some know that if they start preaching about money and that you will get money tomorrow, sow seeds, people will come. So people are preaching about the circumstances we have found ourselves in, and are preaching it to our ears.

Is that the reason the new generation churches are having an upper hand above the traditional Orthodox churches?

I think so and also the music. Don’t forget that music plays an important part in religion and our culture. So if you go to a church where the music is very good, people will go there to worship but, if you are actually patient enough to listen to some words of the music being sung you will find out that they are not glorifying Christ. What song is ‘match am, match am’ … that’s not glorifying Christ but doing exercise. If you’re saying t’esu m’ole (Step on the devil), how is that glorifying Christ, because you are supposed to be praising and worshipping Christ? What I am saying is when you are doing some songs in praise and you have to listen. Sometimes, they think hymns are boring and don’t have meaning, they say, you people don’t know how to play music but, sometimes some go because of the beat, drummer but the lyrics to some of the songs are not meaningful and some songs if you listen to it well is not praise and worship.

Having stated all of these, where then is the place of the word of God which is the very essence of Christianity and how can we relate these to our young people?

That is why we have to be careful with our young people that we know where they are going to and being fed the right word because sometimes it is from there they start forming a cult. Before you know it, you find out that you are not worshipping God but following a pastor, and it becomes a cult.

So what should people now be hearing in terms of the word of God?

I think what people should not be hearing is give your life to Christ because half of the people coming to church have supposedly given their lives to Christ. What people should be hearing is how you self-assess as a Christian. As a follower of Christ, are you looking back? Are your works matching your faith? Show me your faith and I will show you my works and that is the preaching we must have. Our preaching is also on how you live, and is your life showing that you are a Christian? That must be the message.