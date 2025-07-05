Pre-season Tourney: Organisers Explain Shift In Kick-off Date Of Eko International Cup

The organisers of the Eko International Cup have explained the reasons behind the recent change in date by one week.

A release by the organisers on Friday stated that, the tournament earlier scheduled to take place between July 6 and 13 will now be held between July 13th 20th due to logistics reasons.

The Mobalaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos remains the venue while the initial scope of having eight teams compete for honours is still on the cards.

SKI-Hi Entertainment, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, is organizing the competition to prepare teams for the next football season and also to entertain lovers of the game in the off-season period.

The Executive Director, Publicity and Strategy for the Local Organizing Committee of the EIC, Onome Obruthe, said the event was shifted at the instance of most of the clubs expected to be on parade.

Obruthe said: “Many of them wanted more time to allow their players assemble in camp first before coming for our event. One of the teams had only seven players in camp as at Wednesday evening.

“Those coming from other parts of the continent are also asking for more time and we had to move it after crucial round of meetings with our partners and other stakeholders.

“We want to stage a befitting event and that is why we have to shift the timing to suit the logistics of the participating teams.”

FC Kallon of Sierra Leone and Accra Heart of Oaks, Ghana are some of the teams expected to be in Lagos for the pre-season tourney.

Remo Stars, Ikorodu City, Shooting Stars and Enyimba of Aba are the domestic teams that have confirmed readiness to take part in the competition.

“Nothing will affect the fun we intend to bring to Lagos football fans. It is only one week delay and all will be fine with the new timing,” Obruthe added.