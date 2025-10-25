Pre- Season Tournament: Edo Queens Zoom Into Semis

Edo Queens FC were on Friday held to a 0-0 draw by FC Robo in the last group game of the ongoing Governor Diri Douye Preseason tournament in Yenagoa. With six points from four matches, the Benin-City based ladies have however, shown resilience and will look to make a difference as they journey into the semis.

Before they reached the last four stage, Edo Queens won one match and drew three, to emerge second in the group. They will lock horns with Bayel- sa Queens in the battle for the final ticket.

However, the Moses Aduku-tu- tored side has promised to make the state proud. In Group A, Bayelsa Queens FC and Nasarawa Amazons also picked the semi- final ticket. The finals of the tournament will come up on Sunday October 26th at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex Yenagoa.