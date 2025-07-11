Pre-season: Organisers Confirm FC Kallon, Five Others For Eko International Cup

The organisers of the Eko International Cup have confirmed six teams taking part in the pre-season competition, expected to start on Sunday, July 13, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

Speaking during a press parley in Lagos on Friday, the Executive Director, Publicity and Strategy for the Local Organising Committee of the EIC, Onome Obruthe, said two clubs from Benin Republic and Ghana pulled out due to other pressing issues with only FC Kallon of Sierra Leone joining other five clubs from Nigeria.

Ikorodu City, which is the host of the competition, was joined with other super power in the Nigeria Premier Football League like Shooting Stars, Remo Stars, Rivers United and Enyimba.

In the draws conducted on Friday, Ikorodu City, Shooting Stars and Rivers United are in Group A while FC Kallon would be joined in Group B by Remo Stars and Enyimba.

According to Obruthe, they are looking forward to an interesting tournament with Ikorodu City and Shooting Stars renewing their SouthWest rivalry on the opening day of the pre-season.

Also present at the presser were representatives of some of the sponsors with MTN, Betking and others alongside the Lagos State Football Association also around to lend their support to the international tournament.

Speaking with our correspondent, the representative of MTN, Friday Okuwe, who is the Senior Manager, Brands & Communications at the company, said they will continue to support football in Nigeria as they believe one of the things that bring Nigerians together in football hence their involvement in a project like Eko International Cup.