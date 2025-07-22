Pre-Season: Eko International Cup Trophy Excites Ikorodu City

Ikorodu City FC expressed excitement over winning the Eko International Cup on Sunday The team emerged as champions of the EIC, a preseason football tournament, after recording a 1-0 victory over Smart City FC at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Emmanuel Solomon scored the only goal of the encounter barely one minute into the game. Media Officer of Ikorodu City, Sam Bamisebi, said the victory was a morale booster for the team, but more importantly, it was a good test for the new players.

“The management and technical crew were delighted about the trophy. It is not about winning, but the fact that the boys were all hungry for success with the team.

“We are used to Smart City from coaches to players, and so it was a tough match. The team is still a work in progress because we paraded some academy players for assessment. It was a good tournament overall.”

It was the final of a highly interesting and engaging tournament involving four top teams in the NPFL and two other teams in the domestic league.

SKI-Hi Entertainment, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, staged the competition to prepare teams for the next football season and also to entertain lovers of the game in Lagos in the off-season period.