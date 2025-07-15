Pre-Season: Eko International Cup In Full Swing

….36 Lions, Smart City join big boys at Eko International Cup

The pre-season football competition, Eko International Cup has entered full swing despite late withdrawals of two of the teams earlier scheduled to take part.

According to the organisers of the ongoing competition at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, Enyimba of Aba and FC Kallon of Sierra Leone pulled out of the tournament only after the draw of the event was made last week.

Executive Director, Publicity and Strategy for the Local Organising Committee of the EIC, Onome Obruthe, said the late withdrawals would not affect the tournament in anyway because there were strategic plans on the ground to cover up for such.

“We had some teams on our standby list with understanding and so two of them are in now and we are already having an exciting time in Lagos.

“We have Remo Stars and Rivers United in the competition and they both finished first and second in the Nigeria Professional Football League. There are also two other top flight teams –Ikorodu City and Shooting Stars. The opening game between these two teams was a big spectacle and so we are on course.”

On Sunday, host team, Ikorodu City and Shooting Stars settled for a 2-2 draw in the opener which kept many spectators at the edge of their seats for the 90 minutes duration.

The two new entrants, Smart City and 36 Lions were on duty in a late match with results being awaited as at press time.

According to the reversed fixtures released on Monday, Tuesday (today) is to be observed as while Shooting Stars will clash with Rivers United in a crunch encounter on Wednesday .

Rivers United coach, George Finidi, has said the Garden City Boys will approach the competition with all seriousness it deserves.

According to InsideRiversUnitedFC, the former international stated that the EIC was a good opportunity to evaluate the fitness of the players and overall readiness for the new season.