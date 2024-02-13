Pre-JAMB Exam Training For 400 M-Tech Foundation Scholarship Beneficiaries begins – Jega

In preparation for the 2024 Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination (JAMB), a three-month intensive training has been organized for the 400 youths selected for the M-Tech Foundation Scholarship Award.

The successful candidates selected after the screening exercise, have been presented with the JAMB forms by the Chairman of the foundation Architect Manir Musa Jega, shortly after the exercise recently.

Jega disclosed that 70 percent of the beneficiaries are orphans, sons and daughters of the poor discovered to be brilliant during the screening exercise.

Experience teachers have been engaged to train the candidates on how to use computers and carry out a revision on all the subjects chosen for the examination.

The training will be thoroughly carried out until the eve of the examination day.

Architect Manir reassured that all those who passed the Examination and eventually got admission to any tertiary institution within the country would be given automatic scholarships that would cover the registration fees and all other financial requirements throughout their courses.

He renewed his appeal to the wealthy individuals and corporate organisations in the state to emulate the M-Tech foundation in order to assist the poor and less privileged in the society.