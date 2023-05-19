Pre-inauguration: Fuji Star, Pasuma Alabi, Set To Storm Lagos Island

Fuji star, Alabi Pasuma is ready to thrill his fans once again. The celebrated Fuji music icon who just lost his darling mother will once again take his fans on the Island and environs to another entertaining trip which he’s known for. Come May 28, a day before the much awaited inauguration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Pasuma Wonder as he’s popular known will be performing at Queens Park Hotel & Residence.

The event which is put together by Tuller World Entertainment promises to be another grand performance from this versatile and talented Fuji icon. Speaking with journalist, the CEO of Tuller Entertainment, Adeleye Adetola Solomon, said the show is going to be a huge and biggest performance from Pasuma, adding that “everything is set to make May 28 a special day in the history of entertainment in Lagos, as all of us are awaiting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be sworn in as the next president. We purposely choose this day so that all Lagosians especially the Islanders have the pre-party of this historical day.

So, Queens Park and Residence, a luxurious hotel, and one of the most glamorous hospitality havens in this part of the world, has made available all that is required to make that day a special one.” The host and CEO of Tuller World Entertainment, Adeleye Adetola Solomon, is a thoroughbred entertainment personality and show promoter who has an unprecedented passion for the entertainment industry.

An indigene of Ogun State, Tuller has been a practitioner since the past seven years and has hosted many successful events.