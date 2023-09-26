Prayers Can’t Make PDP Gov In Nasarawa, Group Fires Party Women

A group, Nasarawa Youths’ Assembly, on Tuesday, said the over 1,000 women prayer rally convened by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State cannot make the party govern the state.

The group stated this while reacting to the PDP women’s prayer rally held recently for the victory of its governorship candidate, David Ombugadu ahead of the decision of the Nasarawa state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Lafia, the Chairman of the Nasarawa Youths Assembly, John Abimiku described the PDP’s prayer rally as a mere exercise that would not save the party from losing during the judgment of the Nasararwa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The statement added that the opposition party and its governorship candidate in the state have become more apprehensive due to the turn of events at the proceedings of the Tribunal.

Abimiku said: “The opposition’s witnesses during the sitting of the tribunal have rather exposed the widespread manipulation of election’s result in many Polling Units across the state by the PDP”

“The petitioners have failed to prove their allegations of reduction of votes, cancellation of votes of the election of Ashige Electoral Ward and exclusion of votes in Aruaza Electoral Ward in Lafia and Doma Local Government Areas respectively, where the petitioners alleged over voting in four Polling Units.”

The youths said PDP has resorted to the humiliation of unsuspecting Nasarawa mothers since the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Nasarawa State”

He said: “The Nasarawa State Youths Assembly has reviewed the political activities in the state since the declaration of the governorship election in which Governor Abdullahi Sule won and noticed with concern that the opposition PDP had directed the unsuspecting women to come out nude and protested in the streets of Nasarawa State”

“The main opposition party has equally launched provocative verbal and media attacks on tribunal judges who it accused of being opened to inducement to sway the outcome in favour of Governor Sule”

“It has also mounted the same attacks on the person and personality of Governor Sule who has kept his cool despite all affront by the opposition party leaders”

“We want to use this medium to warn the party and its leadership to desist from plugging the state into crisis because of its parochial interests.”

Abimiku concluded that the inability of the petitioners to prove their case and testimonies alluded to the fact that the PDP had shortchanged Governor Sule and the APC during the March 18 governorship election, hence the ruling APC might have nailed the petitioners at the tribunal.