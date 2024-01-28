Prayer, and Fasting Aid Spiritual Growth –Clergyman

The Presiding Pastor, Majestic Grace Embassy International, Tenidire, Sango–Ota, Ogun State, Dr. Grace Wilson, has enjoined Nigerians to engage in regular fasting and prayer as a way of life as it is one of the ways to move closer to God, thereby building a strong and sustainable spiritual life. Dr. Wisdom made the call during the Special Thanksgiving Service to round off the Church’s 2024 edition of its annual 7-Day Fasting and Prayer.

The Cleric described fasting and prayer as a period of sober reflection and one of the appropriate times to seek the face of the Lord, stressing that the Church used the seven-day fasting and prayer period to pray more for the family, the Church of God and the nation in general. He further stressed that for the country to be a better society, Nigerians should be righteous, remain steadfast, be humble before God, live a holy life, cleanse their hearts of sins and iniquities and desist from going back to their sinful ways of life after the fasting and prayer period.

The event featured over 1000 prophecies and testimonies of the prophetic declarations by the man of God, miracles, fasting, deliverance, anointing, daily prayer sessions, counsel- ling, Friday vigil and special thanksgiving on Sunday. Presiding Pastor of the Church, Dr Grace Wisdom, who was full of praises to the Almighty for the series of miracles, prophecies and testimonies of the confirmation of the prophetic declarations during the seven-day programme, noted that the event, no doubt, impacted positively on the spiritual growth and quality of life of the entire congregation and the Church in general.

Dr. Wilson traced the origin of fasting and prayer to Exodus 34:28, where Moses was with the Lord for 40 days and 40 nights on Mount Sinai and ate neither bread nor drank water; 1I Kings19:8, where Elijah walked 40 days and 40 nights on Mount Horeb with fasting and prayers and Daniel 9 :3, where Daniel sought the face of the Lord by fasting and prayer with sack – clothes and ashes, urged the Christians to al- ways prepare their hearts to welcome Jesus Christ, as well as prepare their lives for heaven.