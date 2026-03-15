Pray Until Your Joy Is Full

Text: John 16:24; 1 Thessalonians 5:17; 1 Chronicles 4:10. John 16:24. “Hitherto have ye asked nothing in my name: ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be full”. 1 Thessalonians 5:17. “Pray without ceasing”. 1 Chronicles 4:10.

“And Jabez called on the God of Israel, saying, Oh that thou wouldest bless me indeed, and enlarge my coast, and that thine hand might be with me, and that thou wouldest keep me from evil, that it may not grieve me! And God granted him that which he requested”.

1 Samuel 2:1. And Hannah prayed, and said, My heart rejoiceth in the Lord, mine horn is exalted in the Lord: my mouth is enlarged over mine enemies, because I rejoice in thy salvation”. Glory be to God for a wonderful Father in Heaven.

He is ever ready to listen to us. He is always there to hear and answer our prayers. Our Heavenly Father wants us to call on Him from time to time, and most importantly, He wants us to pray to Him always.

You need to call on God until your joy is full. You need to pray to God when it seems things are not going or moving the way that is expected, so that God can correct every abnormality. When you pray when you are going through tough times or when you are going through the challenges of life, you need to call on God very well so that He can change your situations into testimonies.

Jabez called on God when he was in sorrows, when things were not going well with him. God heard his prayers and also answered them. If you call on God in prayers concerning your situation, He will glorify Himself in your life. Hannah prayed to God until her situation changed into a testimony.

Today, as you call on God, He will give you testimonies in Jesus Name. You need to pray more when things are moving well for you. You need more prayers so that Satan and his agents will not destroy good things that God has done for you, like what happened to Job.

You need to pray to God more than Satan, and his wicked agents will not add sorrow to your joy. Don’t be surprised that some people who are supposed to be happy about your promotions, breakthroughs, blessings, success and achievements are the ones wishing you evil.

You need to pray more so that God can give you victory over the evil plans concerning your success and achievements. God has lifted you, Satan and wicked people will not bring you down in Jesus Name. You need to continue praying always until your joy is full. God has a lot of blessings for you on a daily basis.

God is a custodian of blessings, riches, wealth, long life, favour, mercy, promotion and all good things of life. He wants you to have more as you pray more. Don’t be tired, don’t be wearied, but always pray to Him until your joy is full. Remain blessed in Jesus Name.

Prayer points:

1. Father, let my joy be full in Jesus Name.

2. Oh Lord, let sorrows be far away from me in Jesus Name.

3. Father, give me a new beginning in Jesus Name.

4. Father, bless me abundantly in Jesus Name.