Pray for Nigeria’s Unity, Peace Instead Of Criticising Leadership, Dingyadi Urges

Nigerians performing the Lesser Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been advised to refrain from using foul language, cursing, or criticising the nation’s leadership while offering prayers during the month of Ramadan.

Yusuf Dingyadi, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, made the appeal in a viral video released in Mecca.

Dingyadi, who is currently in Saudi Arabia performing the Ramadan Lesser Hajj alongside other Muslims from across the globe, noted that those praying against Nigeria and its leadership are contributing to the country’s ongoing crises, including insecurity and other political challenges.

He expressed sadness and dismay that some Nigerians are being recorded on social media abusing and cursing certain political leaders or openly castigating them in front of the Kaaba, where reverence, respect and the fear of Almighty God are expected above all else.

Dingyadi emphasised that those who travel to the Holy Land should do so for sacrifice, prayers and spiritual reflection, rather than displaying contempt or casting aspersions on leaders over challenges associated with governance.

He urged Nigerians performing the pilgrimage or Lesser Hajj to focus on fervent prayers for the nation to overcome its challenges instead of engaging in negative prayers against the country and its leaders.

He said this is particularly important as Muslims observe the last ten days of Ramadan with a greater sense of devotion, seeking divine guidance and blessings.

Dingyadi also called on leaders to avoid becoming a burden to their people and instead stand firm in addressing the numerous challenges facing the country, particularly insecurity, poverty and injustice.