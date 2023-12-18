Pray For Nigerian Leaders, Don’t Fight Them, Adeboye Cautions Clerics

Religious leaders in the country have been cautioned to refrain from cursing and fighting political leaders for their shortcomings or failed campaign promises.

The Pastor-in-charge of Region 12 of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ogun Province 4, Pastor Richard Adeboye gave the warning on Sunday at the Halleluyah Mega Praise Night Season 2, held at the Shimawa High School, Ogun State.

Adeboye said, “Despite religious leaders’ fight and protest, nothing has changed hence, the need for prayers”.

The cleric insisted that it was obvious that fighting the leaders about the situation of the nation, was not the best option now.

He, therefore, urged the Nigerian leaders and followers to take the way of righteousness, saying the solution was to return to God and seek His divine intervention.

Speaking on the theme of the Mega Praise, “Dominion”, Richard Adeboye stressed that, Nigeria needs to have dominion of its affairs to avoid external forces dictating to her.

“There is no nation like Nigeria. The fact that we are still surviving is a symbol that God has created this nation in a very unique way and very soon, we shall shout victory at last.

“Nigerians should stand in the place of responsibility because I have this philosophy that every possibility of God is compelled by the responsibility of man.

“Let’s do what we’re supposed to do. Let’s move closer to God. And let’s believe in God and whatever we need to do physically, let’s do it. We’re not saying we should protest, or fight against the government. We have done that in the past, we didn’t win the battle.

“The Bible does say that the heart of the King is in the hand of God. If only we could talk to God that put them there, I believe things will change and very soon it will change.

“My message is that they should recognize the one that actually put them on the throne. We should stop fighting our leaders or cursing. The role of the church is to preach righteousness and establish integrity. If the world sees that what we preach is what we are doing, I believe it will be going round and it will be contagious, and very soon, everybody will be affected.”

In his submission, the Pastor-in-charge of the Province, Pastor Felix Adekunle Kumapayi linked Nigeria’s economic situation to that of Israel, saying that only God could rescue the nation from both internal and external militating against the progress of the country.

Kumapayi urged Nigerian youths who have joined the ‘Japa’ syndrome to discover their place of dominion before relocating, else, they would become slaves in their space.

The Special Assistant to the General Overseer in charge of Administration, Pastor Oladele Balogun admonished Nigerians to move closer to God and refrain from using the yuletide to commit sins.