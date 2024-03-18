Pray For Nigeria To Overcome Economic Challenges – Sanwo-Olu

In order to overcome the current economic realities, Muslims in the nation are being advised by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, to use the Ramadan period as a time of prayer.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call while speaking in a keynote address on Sunday during the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria’s Annual Ramadan Lecture 1445AH/2024, Lagos State Council, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Amid the current economic challenges and hardships facing the nation, Sanwo-Olu who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamza added that prayer is necessary for the people to help the leaders make the right choices that will set the nation on the path to economic recovery and growth.

He added that no one runs for an elective position intending to lose, but rather because the demands and responsibilities of the position overburden them.

Therefore, the governor emphasised that Nigerians must pray in order to support their leaders in overcoming numerous hurdles, including the current economic hardships and issues affecting the nation.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Nobody will contest for a position of authority with the intention to fail. They are overwhelmed with the challenges and pressure of office. So, there is a need for us to use this period of Ramadan to pray to Allah to prevent them from derailing from their promises.”