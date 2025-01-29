Pray For Genuine Love, Judy Austin Urges Nigerians

Share

The second wife to Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, Judy Austin has taken to her Instagram page to advise Nigerians to always pray for true and genuine love.

Judy who revealed that she has been on a honeymoon since on Sunday said true love is as important as money in any relationship.

She noted that nobody will like to be rich and lonely, adding that with God, love and money, life will be heaven on earth.

READ ALSO:

She wrote, “Been on honeymoon since Sunday, and I can tell you one thing for free…

“Pray for true and genuine love as much as you pray for money. Nobody wants to be a miserable and lonely rich person.

When you have God, love and money, it’s truly heaven on earth.”

Netizens have reacted to her advice.

@realtruthlover wrote, “The only proud second option in Nigeria

@mychukwuebuka stated, “On top person husband

@inaekar said, “See person May would have done polygamy with

@seunobajolu wrote, “Make this aunty rest!!! If you’re truly enjoying love as you claim, you won’t feel the need to shade someone who doesn’t even give two hoots about you and your second hand love.

Share

Please follow and like us: