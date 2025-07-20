Pray For End To Bad Governance, Nwosu Urges Clerics

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the upcoming November 8 election in Anambra State, Mr. John Chuma Nwosu, has urged religious leaders across Nigeria to continue praying for an end to bad governance in the country.

Speaking at the St. Faith Anglican Cathedral, Awka, during the Thanksgiving and Dedication Service for the party’s campaign, which officially kicks off in August, Nwosu said the ADC is committed to promoting good and people-oriented governance.

He described the Anambra governorship election as a crucial test of the party’s capacity and stressed the need for spiritual support.

“It is a great joy to stand here this morning for the Thanksgiving of our ADC campaign. Today is a day to thank God and seek His guidance as we embark on our election journey,” he said.

“I urge you to pray for us, pray for our state, and pray for our country, so that the bad governance we are experiencing can come to an end. The ADC has provided a credible platform for leadership renewal and governance reform.”

Earlier in the service, the ADC deputy governorship candidate, Chief Dr. Ndubuisi Nwobu, who convened the thanksgiving event, emphasized the importance of divine guidance as the campaign begins.

“In a journey like this, we must seek the face of God before we begin our campaign. We are here to thank God for how far He has brought us,” Nwobu said.

“Our party, the ADC, is not just another political platform, it has become the last hope for Nigerians. We assure the people that we will not disappoint.”

He called on clerics to continually support the party and its candidates with prayers, affirming that with divine help, all things are possible.