Pray Against Massive Ebola Spread In 2025 – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned Nigerians to pray against the massive spread of the Ebola Virus in some states including Lagos, Oyo, Bauchi and Benue States.

Primate Ayodele made this known on Tuesday in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

The renowned cleric warned that Nigerians must be prayerful regarding the health sector ahead of 2025 to prevent the re-emergence of diseases that appear to have gone.

He said: “Ahead of 2025, Nigeria needs to pray against the re-emergence of Ebola Virus on its spread in various state.

“It will be more serious in Lagos, Oyo, Bauchi and Benue, we need to pray so that it won’t be too much.”

The prophet, however, urged Nigerians to be careful of other health issues as he foresees a high record of hypertension and diabetes in the country.

“Other health issues like Hypertension and diabetes will be on a high scale in 2025. Nigerians need to be careful, pray and take necessary precautions to avoid being victims,” he said.

