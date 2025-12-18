PRALARG Int’l To Launch Non-Interest Loan Cooperative For Members, Inmates, Ex-Convicts

The welfare of inmates and ex-convicts in Nigeria is set to receive a significant boost as the Prison Rehabilitation and Law Abiding Organisation (PRALARG) International plans to establish a multipurpose cooperative society offering non-interest loans.

The Chief Executive Officer of PRALARG, Comrade Pralagian Olayemi Akinwunmi, disclosed this in a press statement, noting that the cooperative will operate a non-interest loan scheme aimed at supporting small-scale businesses, vocational ventures, and other income-generating activities.

According to the organisation, the initiative is designed to assist individuals transitioning from correctional facilities back into society and aligns with PRALARG’s core mandate of promoting human dignity, law-abiding conduct, and sustainable rehabilitation.

“These programmes will be rolled out progressively as part of our holistic approach to uplifting the downtrodden and promoting self-reliance,” the statement said.

PRALARG noted that limited access to finance remains a major challenge for ex-inmates seeking to rebuild their lives, often exposing them to stigma, unemployment, and the risk of reoffending. The cooperative, it explained, is intended to bridge this gap by providing structured financial support tied to accountability and productivity.

“This cooperative is a practical rehabilitation tool. It goes beyond welfare by equipping beneficiaries, especially reformed inmates, with the means to become economically independent and socially responsible citizens,” the organisation stated.

PRALARG International further disclosed plans to expand its empowerment programmes within correctional centres, focusing on skills acquisition, entrepreneurship training, and post-release support as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration framework.

Details regarding membership registration, operational guidelines, and the official launch date will be communicated through appropriate channels in due course.

Interested persons are advised to contact PRALARG International through its official communication platforms for further inquiries.