Praises As Golf Captain, Aminu-Sarumi Ends Tenure

For his contributions to the growth of the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, the outgoing Golf Captain, Wahab Aminu-Sarumi has gotten high praises from appreciative members of the section, as he rounds up his tenure on Saturday with the usual Captains Day Golf tournament tagged WS 2024.

Former Chairman of the Club, Demola Mumuney who described Aminu-Sarumi as a performer, hailed his steadfastness and determination in uplifting the section saying his tenure has been a memorable one.

Another former Club Chairman and a Trustee of the Club, Adm. Toye Sode (rtd) and other sectional leaders who graced the closing ceremony acknowledged Sarumi’s accomplishments over the past twelve months.

Reacting, Aminu-Sarumi said his philosophy of What is worth doing at all and is worth doing well, has been the driving force behind his modest achievements saying that as long as he believes and knows that he is on the right path, he pushes on.

I give God the glory for making this day possible. I thank Him for my modest contributions and accomplishments. I have always believed in doing the right thing even though it might not be popular, he said.

While thanking his Committee members for their support throughout his tenure, Aminu-Sarumi said he was particularly grateful for not disappointing those who made his election possible.

Meanwhile, Paul Osu has emerged winner of the 2024 Captains Day golf tournament with a net score of 69, beating Ayo Adegboye who carded a net score of 69 on countback. K. Aderibigbe came third in the net category shooting 71, defeating former Captain Ayinde Sanni on Countback.

Oluwatosin Oni completed the top five in the Net category.

Akeem Lawal won in the Gross Category for men with a 76-gross score, Afe Joachim carded 77 for the second position while Club Champion, Tim Ayomike came third.