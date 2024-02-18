‘Praise the Almighty’ A Way of Giving Back to God –Tope Alabi

Gospel music sensation., evangelist Tope Alabi has shed light on her annual worship session tagged, Praise the almighty. Alabi talked about the musical concert during a recent session with journalists in Lagos. She described the event as a way of giving back to God and a means of appreciating him for his love and care for the whole of 2023. According to her, ‘praise the almighty is a programme that was designed by God and it has come to have a life of its own. ‘We are having the 14th edition at the Police College in Lagos on February 18.

It is going to be a mind-blowing experience with God.’ Alabi said the choice of February 18 for the concert is deliberate. ‘ we needed to look for a time that is not crowded . We needed a free time where we can freely express thanks to God in a formal way. February seems to be that time. November, December and January are usually busy. We saw that February is always free. That is why we fixed t h e date in February.’ Besides, Alabi explained that February is a month of love. ‘ for us as believers our definition of love is the love of Jesus. He is our Valentine. So we are giving love and showing love by separating time to glorify our father in heaven. ‘

The music icon used the opportunity to shed light on her new album titled, Toluwani.. She said it was God that made the album a reality. ‘normally we don’t release album every year. But this particular album was not something we deliberately set out to do..we had just finished recording a particular track and we were rounding up. ‘In fact we had rounded up. It was my husband who said we should spend time to praise God.

Since the camera man was still around we decided to engage him. I quickly went to change my cloth while my husband invited some of our neighbours to join us. That was it. ‘What you see in Toluwani is a product of that spontaneous praise. God manifested himself greatly as we decided to praise him.’ She explained further that the 2024 praise night will be a time of refreshing and revival among all participants.

The theme of the event is revival. Many other gospel artists will join us in praising God. As we do that everything that is dead in our lives will be revived. The heart of all participants will at the end of the event yearn for more of God.’