Praise Break 18: Dare Justified, Ola Best, Lade Beccas Excite Worshippers

The 18th edition of the Praise Break was an atmosphere of unusual praise as believers gathered recently at the Whitestone Event Centre, Lagos to sing and thank the Almighty for the journey thus far.

Speaking on the success of the event, CEO, Whitestone event centre, Kehinde Onabanjo Iyiola disclosed that opening the doors of her event centre for free for what started small but is now in the 18th edition of the praise break. ‘I want to do something different and God ministered to me to embark on this journey of praise and ever since it has been one amazing testimony to the other, I want to specially appreciate the ministers for always embarking on this journey with me for free’.

From one electrifying praise and worship session, the edition witnessed performances from gospel singers that includes Dare Justified, Ola Best, Oluwafemi Praise, Mr. Gbera, Lade Beccas, Titilayo Euba amongst others.

Sharing her testimony, Mrs. Oluwatosin Anjorin encouraged the guests of the need to never stop waiting on God as she welcomed her first fruit after waiting on God for seven years.

Organisers have however assured guests of another power packed 19th edition coming soon.

