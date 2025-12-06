Practicing journalists across the country would soon begin to enjoy life insurance as well as other comprehensive health insurance packages.

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Alhassan Yahaya, revealed this in Yola during a two-day Joint Session of the NUJ National Working Committee and the North East Zonal meeting, held in the State capital.

The Joint Session of the Working Committee christened “strengthening the role and safety of journalists ahead of the 2027 general elections in the country”.

Comrade Yahaya explained that discussions with key stakeholders have reached an advanced stage, adding that the initiative aims to provide universal health coverage for journalists and significantly cut down the burden of out-of-pocket medical expenses in the profession.

He further outlined new strategies being developed by the union to improve the remuneration and welfare of journalists in both public and private organisations, while emphasising the growing need for digital safety in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Comrade Yahaya commended the governor for the “laudable and impactful projects” across the state, describing them as evidence of purposeful leadership.

Zonal Vice Chairman of the Union, Comrade Baba Zare, praised the national leadership for steering the NUJ through 70 years, expressing optimism that the meeting would yield meaningful results for journalists in the region.

Speaking earlier, the Adamawa State Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Abdullahi Ibrahim, said the gathering provides a timely platform for reflection, strategy and building a united front for the safety, dignity and professional protection of journalists in the Northeast as the 2027 elections draw nearer.

In his presentation titled “The North East and the Safety of Journalists”, Dr John Ngamsa underscored the need for journalists to prioritise safety before, during and after the 2027 elections, warning that the period often presents increased risks for media professionals.

As part of their engagement earlier, the NUJ delegates embarked on a tour of key infrastructural projects executed by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s administration.

At the ongoing construction of the state shopping complex, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Ishaya Dabari, briefed journalists on the project’s structural quality and its anticipated economic impact.

The delegation also inspected major road developments under the Ministry of Works and Energy Development, led by the Permanent Secretary, Mohammed Suleiman.

He highlighted the recently completed flyovers, underpasses, and the expansion of Galadima Aminu Way, noting that the projects are aimed at improving traffic flow, reducing travel time, and enhancing road safety.

During a visit to the 7.5-kilometre stormwater drainage project near Air Force Comprehensive Secondary School, the Permanent Secretary, Suleiman, explained that the facility has been instrumental in channelling large volumes of water from Saminaka and neighbouring areas, effectively ending years of persistent flooding.

Speaking with Journalists at the site, Comrade Alhassan Yahaya expressed satisfaction with the scale and quality of infrastructure delivered by the Fintiri administration.

He said the progress recorded justifies a future tour with journalists from Southern and Eastern Nigeria, and commended Governor Fintiri’s commitment to grassroots development, citing the intervention in the low-income Saminaka community as a noteworthy example.