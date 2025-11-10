PRA: Judge Advises Retirees on Knowledge Of RSA Status, Withdrawal Rules

Justice Godwin Iheabunike of the Federal Capital Territory High Court has advised retirees to be conscious of their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) details as well as know the rules on withdrawals under the Pension Reform Act 2014.

Delivering a lecture on “Legal Affairs, Will Writing and Retirement Rights”, at the closing of a Two-Day Pre-Retirement Transition Readiness Workshop for senior military officers in Abuja, he urged the personnel to take legal preparedness seriously. The event provided opportunity for Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to reaffirm its commitment to the welfare of personnel exiting the Armed Forces, as it is prioritising life after service through structured transition and rehabilitation programmes.

On pension rights, the judge reminded participants of their entitlements under the Pension Reform Act, 2014, urging them to know their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) status, withdrawal rules, and the importance of regularly reviewing contributions. “A modest investment of time and professional advice today can avert costly and acrimonious disputes tomorrow,” he said. He noted that retirement planning was beyond finance to include family, legal, and emotional stability.

He described legal preparedness as he process of ensuring that one’s affairs, which include wills, powers of attorney, and pension documentation, were in proper legal order before or upon retirement. Justice Iheabunike identified four key goals of legal preparedness: preservation of wealth, avoidance of litigation, securing dignity in retirement, and promoting intergenerational equity. He also encouraged officers to prepare living wills, which he said outline how assets and responsibilities should be managed in cases of incapacitation, thereby ensuring peace of mind and family harmony.

Speaking earlier, the Director, Support Services, DHQ, Maj.-Gen. Olatokumbo Bello, said the programme was designed to equip soon-to-be-retired officers with practical skills, psychological readiness, and legal awareness for life after active duty. “The essence of this programme, as the name implies, is to assist officers who will soon retire from the Nigerian Armed Forces. “The Defence Headquarters prioritises life after service, especially for those who have put in 20 to 30 years.”