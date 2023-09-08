PPP: Yuguda Hints On Capital Market’s Capacity To Aid Infrstructure Financing

The Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, has stated that the Nigerian capital market has the capacity and well positioned to finance Public-Private Partnership (PPP) infrastructure projects in the country.

Yuguda made this remark at the 2023 Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) National Workshop, which held in Abuja on Thursday. Speaking on the theme: “Leveraging the capital market to drive public- private partnership for effective national economic growth,” Yuguda, citing a World Bank report, pointed out that Nigeria’s current level of public spending on infrastructure was one of the lowest globally.

He added that this lack of investment had resulted in a significant infrastructure gap, which has adversely affected the quality of infrastructure and limited access to essential services. The SEC DG, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Corporate Services, Ibrahim Boyi, highlighted that given the current rate of capital expenditure, it would take approximately 300 years to bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure gap.

He stressed the need for a new approach to financing infrastructure development in Nigeria to stimulate economic growth, stressing that leveraging public-private partnerships was essential, and that the capital market could play a crucial role in this regard.

The director-general explained that the capital market, with its patient capital and established project financing options, was well-suited to finance PPP infrastructure projects at various levels. He cited the common model used in many developed countries, where governments and private sector partners raise debt capital for PPP projects through bonds and loans.

His words: “This is an infrastructure financing model that is a common choice in many developed nations of the world. Capital markets allow governments and private sector partners to raise debt capital for PPP projects. “Governments can issue bonds to finance their share of the project costs while private companies can secure loans or issue corporate bonds for their contributions.