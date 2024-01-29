PPP: TAJBank, NIPOST partner on socio-economic benefits

Nigeria’s fastest growing non-interest banking services provider, TAJBank Limited and the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) have formalised a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative with a view to working together for their mutual and the country’s socioeconomic benefits. The partnership between the non-interest lender and the postal services agency was announced at the NIPOST Head Office in Abuja, where both parties met for collaborative discussions on how they can push further on initiatives targeted at publicprivate endeavours with the aim of adding value to the nation’s financial inclusion drive and enhancement of postal services in the country. Speaking during the event, TAJBank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Hamid Joda, thanked the Postmaster General/CEO of NIPOST, Ms. Tola Odeyemi, for the opportunity given the bank to partner the Service in the management’s efforts to work hand in hand with the firm, riding primarily on branch expansion with NIPOST offices thus expanding the innovative products and services of the non-interest lender.

Joda told reporters that the collaboration with NIPOST hinges on 3Rs – Rent, Refurbish and Rebrand, noting that the latest network expansion of TAJBank’s services into the Lagos axis was “another step taken by the board and management of the bank to add value to individuals and business owners’ efforts in terms of cost-free, real-time services and make accessible to them innovative user experience with a vast bouquet of functionalities.” “Indeed, the point here is that at TAJBank, we are about a strategy of cost-saving, in addition to leveraging our services on world-class ICT infrastructure and solutions nationwide, determined to promote inclusion at the grassroots not through POS or other channels alone but through human interface with prospective customers,” he stated. Commenting on the collaboration with TAJBank, the Postmaster General commended the non-interest lender’s collaboration strategy and expressed optimism that working together would be mutually beneficial to NIPOST and TAJBank. Odeyemi said: ‘TAJBank needs no introduction and as soon as I had the opportunity to be a part of this initiative, it was a resounding yes. The brand speaks for itself and is here to provide cost-efficient and interest-free banking services to everyone.”

During a chat with journalists on the sidelines of the event, the bank’s Executive Director, Mr. Sherif Idi, maintained that “what we are doing here today is to demonstrate to Nigerians and indeed the global community that TAJBank is fully determined to show how we intend to redefine noninterest banking services as a customer-focused lender and a collaboration with NIPOST which is a very Nigerian parastatal with history aligns with this strategy – that is ready to give all that it takes to surpass customer expectations wherever we are located. “As our mantra clearly states, our only interest is Nigerian institution and with a partnership with NIPOST, we can rebuild our heritage, re-tell our story and above all contribute significantly to the nation’s economy,” Idi added.