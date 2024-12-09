PPP: NAICOM, ICRC Unite For Robust Assets Cover

Share

Regulator reaffirms pact with CIIN

In order to ensure elaborate insurance coverage for assets under the public private partnership arrangement, the Nation Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) have set up a joint committee to draw up modalities for compliance with insurance requirements in any contract going forward.

Details of the modalities will be collectively issued by January 2025. Details of the development emerged last week when the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, met with the Director General of ICRC, Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, in Abuja.

According to the two agencies, this partnership marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s infrastructure development by ensuring that infrastructure projects are properly insured, in order to mitigate potential risks, protect investments, and promote economic growth.

Speaking on the partnership, Omosehin stated that as the apex insurance regulator, NAICOM played a crucial role in advising the government on insurance matters and ensuring the protection of strategic government assets.

Meanwhile, ICRC has been driving public-private partnerships (PPPs) to fast-track infrastructure development in Nigeria and by working together, NAICOM and ICRC can ensure that insurance coverage for PPP projects is robust, reliable, and compliant with regulatory requirements.

This partnership will likely have a positive impact on Nigeria’s infrastructure development, attracting more investments and promoting economic growth.

Meanwhile, NAICOM and the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) have expressed readiness to maintain a cordial working relation ship to take insurance Industry to enviable heights.

This resolution was reached when the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of NAICOM, hosted members of the Governing Council of CIIN led by President, Mrs Yetunde Ilori.

During the visit, the CIIN delegation held discussions with NAICOM CEO on key industry matters.

Speaking at the occasion, the CIIN President expressed her gratitude to the Commissioner for Insurance for his outstanding achievements so far at the Commission, just as she reaffirmed the CIIN’s commitment to collaborating with the Commission on various insurance initiatives.

The Commissioner for Insurance, in his remarks, thanked the members of the Governing Council of the Institute for their visit, reaffiring his commitment to maintaining a cordial relationship with the CIIN.

He also assured the CIIN President that the Commission remains dedicated to fostering a stronger regulatory environment.

Furthermore, the NAICOM boss emphasised the importance of addressing knowledge gaps and promoting professionalism among insurers.

He encouraged the CIIN to continue playing a pivotal role in enhancing the insurance industry’s professionalism and expertise in order to continue to maintain high standards and respect, project positive image of the industry.

