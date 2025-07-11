PPP: Lagos Deepens Infrastructure Drive With N300bn In Private Sector-Led Projects

In a bold stride towards world class infrastructure transformation, Lagos State has unveiled a new wave of capital intensive projects valued at over N300 billion—all powered exclusively by private sector investments under its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework.

According to Mr. Gbolahun Agberemi, Technical Analyst at the Lagos State Office of Public-Private Partnerships, these projects form part of a strategic drive to reposition Lagos as a 21st-century megacity on par with global benchmarks like Singapore.

“We’re not just signing agreements—we’re building Lagos’ future,” Agberemi said in an exclusive interview. “The 2011 PPP Law provides the foundation we need to structure bankable, sustainable projects and draw in serious private capital.”

The PPP office is currently managing several high-impact projects, including a state-of-the-art medical village, a digital health information platform, and a waste-to-energy initiative targeting Lagos’ solid and liquid waste challenges.

Collectively, these projects represent approximately N300 billion in private investment—led by indigenous firms, with support from international partners.