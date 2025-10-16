PPP Key To Achieving Innovative, Sustainable Renewable Energy – EU Tells FG

The European Union (EU) has said that creative partnerships between the public and private sectors, including research and innovation ecosystems are critical to helping Nigeria achieve its clean energy goals as the country works to strengthen renewable energy manufacturing and champion local content.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, stated this at the Nigeria Renewable Energy Innovation Forum (NREIF) held in Abuja, where he described how innovation and technological breakthroughs are reshaping the global energy landscape.

Represented by the Deputy Ambassador, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Zissimos Vergos, Mignot commended Nigeria’s abundant human talent and natural resources, describing them as key ingredients for building effective innovation ecosystems.

According to him, the EU has provided over €200 million in grants to strengthen Nigeria’s power sector since 2008. He highlighted that the bloc’s most recent energy programme, launched in 2021 with a €100 million (₦175 billion) budget, aims to add 400 megawatts of new renewable capacity by 2027, directly benefiting more than five million Nigerians.

“Innovation that accelerates inclusive energy and digital transformation has become an essential intergenerational process and an integral part of political legacies that will be duly recognised by future generations,” Mignot said.

He explained that effective synergy between the public and private sectors, supported by research and innovation ecosystems, was vital to scaling energy solutions sustainably.

“The public sector brings the policy frameworks; the private sector brings agility and technical expertise; research institutions bring insight and innovation.

“Across rural Nigeria, off-grid renewable solutions are transforming lives. Mini-grids and solar home systems, powered by creative public–private partnerships, are lighting homes, energising small businesses, and expanding opportunity.

“Research institutions must continue to provide evidence-based insights on energy demand, consumer behaviour, and resilient business models to ensure that innovation truly serves local communities,” he added.

The EU envoy reaffirmed the Union’s commitment to Nigeria’s energy security and economic resilience, citing initiatives such as GET.invest Nigeria and the EU’s Global Gateway programme.

“The EU remains deeply committed to supporting these efforts through direct research grants, local capacity development, and mobilising private investment. This demonstrates our shared vision for sustainable energy access, clean industry, and inclusive growth.

“Whether for large grid-connected solar farms or small decentralised systems, our shared path depends on harnessing Nigerian ingenuity, industrial potential, and entrepreneurial spirit,” Mignot said.

He further praised Nigeria’s progress in the transition toward a green and circular economy, noting that the success of the country’s sustainable energy journey would depend on the strength of collaboration among the public sector, private sector, and innovation ecosystem.

“The pace of this journey toward sustainable, accessible energy will depend on how successfully the public sector, private sector, and innovation ecosystem work together. Through sustained collaboration, continuous research, and aligned investment, Nigeria can realise a greener grid, stronger off-grid systems, and a thriving renewable energy industry,” he concluded.