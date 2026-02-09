PPP Imperative For Nigeria To Attract $5.8trn Globally Energy Transition Fund

Nigeria needs to develop a well aligned publicprivate partnership for it to be able to attract its part of the $5.8trn annual global energy transition funding requirement, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Rite Foods, Mr. Ekuma Eze, has said.

United Nation Trade and Development (UNCTAD) had stated that achieving the energy transition is projected to cost about $5.8 trillion annually from 2023 to 2030 for 48 developing economies, equal 19% of their Gross Domestic Product.

It explained that per person, the annual cost comes to $1,271 to achieve goals like providing universal access to electricity and improving access to clean energy, including clean cooking solutions. It stated that the 48 developing economies in the study comprised 19 that are classified as low and lower-middle-income, while the other 29 fall under the uppermiddle and high-income bracket.

It added that together, they are home to 68 per cent of people living in developing economies worldwide. Nigeria is among the 48 developing economies studied by UNCTAD, which projected that achieving the energy transition will cost about $5.8 trillion annually from 2023 to 2030.

To put this into perspective, Nigeria’s energy transition plan aims to achieve universal energy access by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2060, requiring an estimated $410 billion above business-as-usual spending between 2021 and 2060. Eze, in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, also said for Nigeria to be able to access the required funding, Nigeria must meet up with the requirements.

He said: “So, this is where we are going to be talking about things like green bond. Lagos State is already doing that. It is not what one government can do because it is capital intensive, so they need to leverage things like green bond, green funds and all manners of funds that are available that support green initiatives.

“That is where Nigeria needs to begin to look at and put the right structures and framework in place to be able access those funding in order to execute the transition plan. We need to do what we are suppose to do to access those funds, otherwise then that plan will not bee achieved.

“We need to be able to access those funds but we need to activate plans and mechanisms that would enable us to access those funds we need. If you are going to the capital market, for instance, there are conditions precedent, basically.

“In the same, if you are going to access those green funds, there are things that need to be done. I am sure that Nigeria knows those conditions. It’s all about taking time to ensure that we are properly aligned. “For me, even the approval that the President has given on the framework for the carbon market, is a step forward. That’s why I said, in Nigeria we are making progress.

We just need to keep an eye on the ball, continue with those things that need to be done so that we can tap into that global fund that’s available for this. “There is a need for the government and the private sector to align properly. Even at the sub-national level, the government alone can not do it.

So, that collaboration between the private sector, the government and in fact, the civil society is very key. It calls for collaboration.” He said that at Rite Foods, sustainability is embedded in the company’s strategy. He urged other companies and organisations to take a cue from that and make it part of their organisational strategy and pay attention to it.