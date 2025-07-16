PPP: Capitalising On Stakeholder Management For Success

In the bustling nerve-centre of Nigeria’s economic capital, where mega infrastructure dreams are scripted daily into blueprints and policies, a recurring truth continues to echo with resounding clarity: stakeholder management is the lifeblood of successful Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

This consensus resonated throughout the just-concluded 2025 Lagos State PPP Retreat, where thought leaders, technocrats, and financiers gathered to dissect Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit and explore sustainable models of delivery.

At the heart of the discussions was Dr. Jerry Igwilo, Chief Executive Officer of Nisela Capital, whose presentation offered a piercing analysis into why numerous PPP initiatives falter before takeoff or collapse midstream.

According to Igwilo, the failure is seldom due to lack of capital or ambition, but rather the absence of meaningful stakeholder engagement—a deficiency he argues is both systemic and curable.

“Stakeholder management is not just important; it is existential to the success of PPP projects,” Dr. Igwilo asserted. “We must talk to one another, not just in consultation, but in collaboration.

From project conceptualisation to execution, every party—government, financiers, host communities, and civil society—must be aligned.”

Building capacity

The imbalance in knowledge, negotiating power, and institutional readiness between the public and private sectors is a central concern in Nigeria’s PPP ecosystem.

Igwilo stressed that while the private sector typically comes to the table with deep expertise and global exposure, the public sector is often underprepared, leading to suboptimal engagements and failed negotiations.

“We need to build internal capacity within PPP offices, especially in government. Without matching the knowledge and resources of the private sector, the state becomes the weaker partner.

That must change,” he said. His call was not merely academic. Nisela Capital, he revealed, has been actively working with various tiers of government, including Lagos State, to offer technical support and capacity-building for public officers tasked with PPP implementation.

At the core of these interventions is the belief that cities like Lagos—brimming with potential—can replicate the infrastructural renaissance of Singapore by 2052 if they adopt a disciplined, knowledge-based approach to project delivery.

Costly failures

Dr. Igwilo also drew attention to an uncomfortable but often overlooked subject: the cost of failed PPPs. These are projects that, due to poor planning, lack of stakeholder consultation, or ambiguous financing models, never reach financial closure or deliver on their promises.

“If we calculate the losses—capital, time, goodwill—that governments incur from failed projects, the numbers would be staggering,” he said.

“Each failed PPP drains resources that could have been channelled into viable infrastructure. And in nearly every case, the root cause can be traced back to inadequate stakeholder engagement.”

Early engagement

Adding further insight was Mr. Oladimeji Olawale, Executive Director at Nisela Capital and a former Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) executive.

Drawing on his experience leading large-scale oil and gas projects, Olawale reinforced the importance of identifying and engaging key stakeholders early in the project lifecycle.

“There are stakeholders, and then there are key stakeholders— those who have the power to influ – ence your project’s trajectory,” he noted. “You must not only identify them but make them feel part of the journey. That’s when you begin to build momentum.”

He cited the Bonga Northwest Project, a flagship offshore oil project, as a case study in early engagement excellence. Delivered ahead of schedule and within budget, the project stands as a testament to what’s possible when stakeholder dynamics are well-managed.

“The private sector has mastered this. It’s time for the public sector to absorb this wisdom and make it institutional,” he added. Olawale further pointed out that PPPs offer a pragmatic solution to Nigeria’s crushing infrastructure deficit—provided they are executed correctly.

“The government cannot fund everything. PPP is the way forward, but only if it’s done right—by engaging the right human and material resources,” he concluded.

Lagos’ PPP ambition

No state in Nigeria exemplifies the potential—and pitfalls—of PPPs more than Lagos. As Africa’s most populous city and Nigeria’s commercial heartbeat, Lagos is the experimental laboratory for infrastructure models designed to scale.

Gbolahun Agberemi, a technical analyst at the Lagos State Office of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), offered a peek into this ambitious machinery. He spoke with

measured confidence about Lagos’ vision to become a globally benchmarked megacity, a goal buttressed by a robust legal framework: the Lagos State PPP Law of 2011.

“The law gives us the institutional and legal backbone to design, structure, and implement PPPs,” Agberemi explained.

“We act as the consulting arm of government, deciding which projects go forward, how they are structured, and what kind of funding models they attract.”

So far, the Lagos PPP Office has signed multiple concession agreements spanning healthcare, shipping logistics, and waste-toenergy initiatives.

These projects, according to Agberemi, are collectively worth about N300 billion, with funding largely sourced from private investors—both local and international.

“The spearheading entities are usually Nigerian firms who then bring in foreign partners for technical support or capital infusion,” he explained. “It’s a blended model, but local players must always have skin in the game.”

Agberemi, like Dr. Igwilo, underscored the complexity of balancing commercial profitability with public good. “The private investors are not here out of altruism. They follow the money.

Our task is to structure deals that make sense financially for them while also serving the social needs of Lagosians,” he said.

The human factor

Despite Lagos’ progressive approach, challenges abound. Chief among them is the perennial difficulty in achieving financial close— a step that secures funding and officially kickstarts implementation.

“Concessionaires often struggle to secure adequate financing,” Agberemi admitted. “In addition, the delicate equilibrium between profit and social service delivery remains a daily negotiation.”

According to him, while profitability may take a back seat in the short term, especially for publicfacing services like healthcare and sanitation, long-term sustainability demands that investors also derive value. Striking this balance is the art and science of stakeholder management.

Towards institutional culture

One of the most striking takeaways from the PPP Retreat was the repeated call for institutionalising best practices. For PPPs to truly thrive, they must transcend individual champions and become embedded within public sector culture.

“When early stakeholder engagement becomes standard procedure rather than a matter of discretion, then we’re on the path to sustainability,” said Olawale. “It must become a culture, not a coincidence.”

The retreat’s broader message was clear: Lagos, and by extension Nigeria, is at an inflection point. With the right governance frameworks, capacity-building efforts, and stakeholder coordination, PPPs can be the silver bullet for infrastructure transformation.

Yet, without these fundamentals in place, the risk of repeating past mistakes remains dangerously high.

National imperative

While Lagos may be leading the charge, the insights from the retreat have national significance. Nigeria’s estimated infrastructure gap—pegged at over $100 billion— is too vast to be bridged by government spending alone.

PPPs, if done right, could be the accelerant needed to move the country from perpetual planning to meaningful progress.

As Dr. Igwilo summed it: “If we fix stakeholder management, we will cut the cost of failed projects, boost investor confidence, and deliver real value to citizens.

And that is the very essence of governance.” In the final analysis, stakeholder management is not a soft skill— it is a core competency. One that determines whether PPPs end up as triumphs in public finance or tombstones in Nigeria’s graveyard of abandoned projects.

As disclosed by the Office of PPP, Lagos State, the following PPP projects are ongoing: Medical Village Project: A specialist health complex expected to revolutionise tertiary healthcare delivery in Lagos.

Shipping Logistics Infrastructure (Ship Project): Designed to enhance maritime efficiency and decongest port access. Waste-to-Energy Facilities: Critical for Lagos’ climate resilience strategy, converting both solid and liquid waste into clean energy.

Funding Model: Pure private investment (local-led with foreign technical partners). Framework: Lagos State PPP Law (2011).

Last line

The Lagos PPP Retreat may have lasted only days, but its reverberations will shape conversations for years. What emerged was a strong affirmation that successful infrastructure delivery in Nigeria’s next chapter will not be driven by bulldozers and blueprints alone.

It will depend on how well the state can listen, negotiate, and align with those who share in the risks and rewards. In the realm of Public-Private Partnerships, stakeholder management is no longer a footnote— it is the headline.